Mortgages Recorded September 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 20, 2018            103   Brighton STETS, JANE C Property Address: 967 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-1860 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $$50,000.00 RANDISI, CHARLES P & RANDISI, MARY M Property Address: 153 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2230 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $$120,000.00   Brockport ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 88 MAIN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1908 Lender: BROCKPORT ASSOCIATES LP Amount: $$480,000.00   East Rochester BUTTACCIO, EDWARD R & ...

