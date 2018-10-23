Don't Miss
Fairport man lied about PTSD

Collected more than $90,000 in benefits

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2018 0

A Fairport man has admitted to lying about PTSD to get VA benefits Michael Pecka, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa to making a false official statement. Pecka is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Pecka filed a claim for VA ...

