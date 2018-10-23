Don't Miss
Housing Authority chairman arrested

George Moses accused of lying to the FBI

By: Bennett Loudon October 23, 2018 0

George H. Moses, the chairman of the board of the Rochester Housing Authority has been accused of lying to the FBI. Moses, 50, was charged Tuesday with making false statements to special agents of the FBI. He’s facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. On March 25, 2015, the Housing Authority ...

