Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge upholds Monsanto verdict, cuts award to $78 million

Judge upholds Monsanto verdict, cuts award to $78 million

By: The Associated Press By Paul Elias October 23, 2018 0

SAN FRANCISCO — A Northern California judge on Monday upheld a jury's verdict that found Monsanto's weed killer caused a groundskeeper's cancer, but she slashed the amount of money to be paid from $289 million to $78 million. In denying Monsanto's request for a new trial, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos cut the jury's ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo