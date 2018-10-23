Don't Miss
Home / News / July bar exam results announced

July bar exam results announced

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2018 0

The New York State Board of Law Examiners announced the results of the July Bar Exam. The passing rate for graduates of American Bar Association accredited law schools who took the bar examination for the first time in July is 83 percent. In July, 5,497 graduates of ABA-accredited law schools took the exam for the first time. ...

