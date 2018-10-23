Don't Miss
Xerox families take company back to court

Xerox families take company back to court

Plaintiffs want settlement enforced

By: Bennett Loudon October 23, 2018

Several former Xerox Corp. workers and their families are heading back to court claiming that the company has failed to live up to an agreement reached to settle a lawsuit. In a 27-page memorandum filed Monday, the 15 plaintiffs are seeking to force Xerox to comply with the agreement reached in November 2017. Specifically, they are asking ...

