Don't Miss
Home / News / Cosby judge rejects new trial bid; Camille Cosby sees bias

Cosby judge rejects new trial bid; Camille Cosby sees bias

By: The Associated Press By Maryclaire Dale October 24, 2018 0

PHILADELPHIA — A judge on Tuesday rejected Bill Cosby's bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing, leading the comedian's wife, Camille, to again accuse the judge of bias against her husband. The ruling by the same judge that presided over Cosby's trial also led the entertainer's lawyers to file their appeal with the state Superior ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo