Court Calendars for October 25, 2018

Court Calendars for October 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2018 0

City Court HON. VINCENT BERNARD CAMPBELL Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Jeremy Tillapaugh v Shawn M Dake, 56  Rowley St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—David C Foti v Antavious Crawford, 392 Westfield St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—MHLH Properties LLC v Jasmine Moore, 110 Thorndale Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Maison Properties Inc v Jaclyn Casale & Daniel Butler, 17 Pearl St – Burgess ...

