Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Hill

October 24, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Physical injury – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Hill KA 15-01392 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault and resisting arrest. The defendant argued that the evidence was insufficient to support the physical injury element of the assault count. Opinion: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

