Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Supplemental jury instruction: People v. Langevin

Fourth Department – Supplemental jury instruction: People v. Langevin

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Supplemental jury instruction Jury deadlock – Coercive People v. Langevin KA 18-00429 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal sexual act and sexual abuse. He argues that the court improperly charged the jury in response to a jury note about a potential deadlock during ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo