Home / Law / Harris Beach adds two attorneys

Harris Beach adds two attorneys

By: Bennett Loudon October 24, 2018 0

Harris Beach PLLC has expanded its business and commercial litigation and wills, trust and estates practices with the addition of two senior counsel — Lisa Powers and Kyle Gooch. Powers has 20 years of experience in the area of wills, trusts and estates. Her practice focuses on elder law, estate planning and estate and trust administration. ...

