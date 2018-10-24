Jack Susman | Conifer-LeChase Construction Services LLC

Don't Miss
October 24, 2018

Jack Susman has been promoted to project manager at Conifer-LeChase Construction Services LLC. Susman will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at the preconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. Susman began his career in 2011 as an intern at LeChase Construction. He joined Conifer-LeChase as a project engineer after graduating with a ...

