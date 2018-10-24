Judicial voter guide is online

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2018 0

The New York State Unified Court System has published a nonpartisan online voter guide for the public with information about candidates for elective judicial office. The guide is available here. There are 117 state-paid judicial vacancies to be filled in the general election this year. For candidates who have chosen to participate, the guide contains biographical information provided ...

