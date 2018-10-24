Don't Miss
Lawsuits: Georgia absentee ballots improperly rejected

By: The Associated Press By Kate Brumback October 24, 2018 0

ATLANTA — A federal judge is considering whether a Georgia practice of rejecting absentee ballots and absentee ballot applications because of a mismatched signature without first providing recourse for the voter is unconstitutional. Two separate lawsuits allege election officials are improperly rejecting absentee ballots and absentee ballot applications without first giving voters an opportunity to dispute ...

