Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded September 21, 2018

Mortgages Recorded September 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 21, 2018            110   N/A PRESTON, JAIME Property Address: N/A Lender: CITIBANK N.A. Amount: $89,911.00 WHITING, ERIN E Property Address: N/A Lender: BANK OF AMERICA N.A. Amount: $104,123.00   Brighton STETS, JANE C Property Address: 967 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-1860 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 RANDISI, CHARLES P & RANDISI, MARY M Property Address: 153 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2230 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $120,000.00   BROCKPORT, NY GEITNER, SCOTT & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo