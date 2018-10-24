Don't Miss
Second sentencing set for ex-New York state Senate leader

By: The Associated Press October 24, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-New York state Senate leader convicted on public corruption charges wants leniency to spare him from years behind bars. Dean Skelos and his son, Adam, are set to be resentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood. Their original convictions were rejected on appeal after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed public corruption ...

