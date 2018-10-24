Don't Miss
Trump officials aggressively bypass appeals, seek relief from Supreme Court

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes October 24, 2018 0

To a far greater degree than its predecessors, the Trump administration has sought to bypass adverse lower-court rulings on some of its signature issues by seeking extraordinary relief from a refortified conservative Supreme Court. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Solicitor General Noel Francisco have repeatedly gone outside the usual appellate process to get issues such as ...

