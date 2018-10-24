Don't Miss
Home / News / US seeks to stop NY trial over census citizenship question

US seeks to stop NY trial over census citizenship question

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister October 24, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The Department of Justice sought late Tuesday to block a New York trial next month over challenges to putting a citizenship question on the 2020 census, contending that it's got the U.S. Supreme Court on its side. The Justice Department filed papers ahead of a hearing scheduled in New York for Wednesday ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo