Don't Miss
Home / News / Xerox fatal robbery case will stay in Rochester

Xerox fatal robbery case will stay in Rochester

Defense survey fails to convince judge

By: Bennett Loudon October 24, 2018 0

A federal judge has denied a request to move the case of Richard Leon Wilbern, the man accused of committing a fatal robbery at the Xerox credit union in 2003. Wilbern’s lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Anne M. Burger, requested that the case be transferred to the Buffalo division of the U.S. District Court for the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo