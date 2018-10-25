Don't Miss
Home / News / 3 college basketball recruiting insiders convicted in NYC

3 college basketball recruiting insiders convicted in NYC

By: The Associated Press By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER October 25, 2018 0

NEW YORK — An Adidas executive and two other insiders from the high-stakes world of college basketball recruiting were convicted Wednesday in a corruption case that prosecutors said exposed the underbelly of the sport. A federal jury in Manhattan found former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code guilty ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo