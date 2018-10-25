Daniel P. Meyer | Tully Rinckey PLLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2018 0

Daniel P. Meyer has joined the Washington, D.C., office of Tully Rinckey PLLC as a Partner. Meyer focuses his practice on both security clearance and federal employment representation of executive branch employees and contractors, specializing in the defense and intelligence communities. He also has more than 25 years of service promoting the federal whistleblowing mission ...

