Home / News / Dean Skelos gets over 4 years in prison

Dean Skelos gets over 4 years in prison

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister October 25, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos was sentenced to four years and three months in prison Wednesday after his conviction on public corruption charges. U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood announced the penalty for the longtime Republican powerbroker, citing his health challenges at age 70 as reason to reduce his ...

