Local man sentenced in overdose death of child

Local man sentenced in overdose death of child

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2018 0

A man who admitted to his involvement in the overdose death of a 10-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday. Walter Tyler Morse pleaded guilty in June to second-degree manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Court Judge John DeMarco sentenced Morse, 31, to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison for ...

