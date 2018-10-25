Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded September 22, 2018

Mortgages Recorded September 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 22, 2018            102   N/A ATLANTIC FUNDING Property Address: N/A Lender: JOSEPH LOBOZZO II Amount: $500,000.00   BRIGHTON, NY SMITH, JACQUELINE P & SMITH, CHRISTOPHER A Property Address: 311 PENHURST RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2717 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $8,300.00 SHRIVER, DERRICK Property Address: 21 WOODMONT RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3357 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE CO Amount: $132,000.00 CHURCHVILLE, NY SELVAGGIO, DANIEL V Property Address: 1488 DAVIS RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9711 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo