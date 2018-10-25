Don't Miss
Home / News / New York says Exxon misled investors about climate risks

New York says Exxon misled investors about climate risks

By: The Associated Press Cathy Bussewitz October 25, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general on Wednesday sued Exxon Mobil, saying the Texas energy giant has misled investors about the risks that climate change poses to its operations. The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Barbara Underwood is the latest in a series of actions against the company claiming it has not been forthcoming ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo