Second Circuit – Arrest: U.S. v. Fiseku

Second Circuit – Arrest: U.S. v. Fiseku

October 25, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arrest Handcuff – Unusual circumstances – Investigatory stop U.S. v. Fiseku 17-1222-cr Judges Cabranes, Lynch, and Carney Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery. On appeal, he argues that the suppression ruling was in error as the officers who apprehended him acted unreasonably by restraining ...

