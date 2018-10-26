Don't Miss
Attorneys honored at Federal Court Dinner

About 200 lawyers and judges gathered at Hyatt

By: Bennett Loudon October 26, 2018 0

Four western New York attorneys were honored Thursday at the 28th annual Western District of New York Federal Court Dinner. Abigail Giarusso and Brendon Fleming received the 2018 Pro Bono Award for their work representing four Muslim men who claimed their religious rights were violated while incarcerated in state prison. William Easton and Herbert Greenman received the ...

