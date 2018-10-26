Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 29, 2018

Court Calendars for October 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2018 0

City Court HON. VINCENT BERNARD CAMPBELL Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—LNMS Properties Inc v Rose Triplett, 122 Thurston Road – Legal Aid Society 2—Little In’Jun LLC v Michelle Ray, 96 Morton St – Fero & Ingersoll 3—David S Reasoner v Jacqueline Barrett, 40 Paige St – Fero & Ingersoll 4—Arthur Dawson & Karen Dawson v Angelica Merriweather, 146 Grand Ave – Fero & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo