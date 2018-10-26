Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child abuse and neglect: Matter of Celeste S.

Fourth Department – Child abuse and neglect: Matter of Celeste S.

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child abuse and neglect Legally responsible – Hearsay statements Matter of Celeste S. CAF 17-00431 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding against the paramour of the children’s mother alleging that the respondent abused, severely abused and neglected the subject children by subjecting one of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo