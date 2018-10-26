Legal Assistant/Paralegal

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2018 0

Full-time legal assistant or paralegal needed to work in suburban law
firm. Candidate must be experienced in all aspects of mortgage
lending, including Closing Disclosure preparation and possess strong
communication skills. Duties include performing mortgage closings.
We offer competitive salary, benefits and desirable working
environment.

Please send or email resume to Erin Mastrodonato, Esq. at Kaman,
Berlove, Marafioti, Jacobstein &amp; Goldman, LLP, 135 Corporate Woods,
Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14623 erin@kamanesq.com

