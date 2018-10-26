Don't Miss
Home / News / Washington Supreme Court upholds most of charter school law

Washington Supreme Court upholds most of charter school law

By: The Associated Press By GENE JOHNSON October 26, 2018 0

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court upheld most of the state's charter school law Thursday, eliminating the specter that a dozen schools serving about 3,400 students might have to close. Teachers unions, civil rights groups and others had challenged the charter school law, arguing that using public money to operate alternative, nonprofit charter schools over which ...

