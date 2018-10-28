Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded September 25, 2018

Mortgages Recorded September 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 25, 2018            79   N/A BATTISTI, BIANCA Property Address: N/A Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $19,436.00 BATTISTI, BIANCA Property Address: N/A Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $76,800.00 SHERBUK, ALEXANDER & SHERBUK, MARINA Property Address: N/A Lender: UKRAINIAN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $278,000.00   BRIGHTON, NY VERVERS, SUSAN Property Address: 76 THACKERY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3361 Lender: RICHARD VANBELZEN Amount: $232,000.00 FELDMAN, ROBERTA K Property Address: 549 N WINTON RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-1235 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo