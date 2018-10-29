Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Criminal possession of firearm: People v. Vernon

October 29, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of firearm Search – Reasonable suspicion People v. Vernon KA 18-00398 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress a handgun that the police found during a ...

