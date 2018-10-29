Legal Assistant/Paralegal

Join the growing Conifer Realty Team — Finance Closing Coordinator immediate opening in Conifer Realty’s Corporate Offices. Do you have strong organizational and multi-tasking skills to meet required deadlines? Are you able to juggle many projects at one time in an often fast-paced environment? Are your customer service and communication skills excellent to interact with both internal and external colleagues, attorneys, insurance brokers, banking representatives, customers, others? Being a self-starter who can work both independently as well as support a team is vital. This role works closely with all Conifer departments and professionals to coordinate the flow of information and documents between the departments and outside representatives to assist in meeting project objectives and deadlines. Successful candidates will also have a minimum 2 years prior administrative support/administrative assistance experience. Prior commercial legal closing experience, rental housing industry, or affordable housing experience strongly preferred. Associates degree, preferably in Business, desired. Strong MS Office suite [Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote] skills a must.

For more details on responsibilities please go to Conifer’s website link: www.careersatconifer.com and scroll to Job # NY18272 to review and complete the online application and attach your resume. Conifer Realty LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position is open due to an internal promotion. Conifer is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. Since its inception in 1975, Conifer has grown considerably – currently owning and managing over 15,019 multifamily units representing over 220 apartment communities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. We are a professional, service-oriented organization with excellent benefits that include ongoing training, holidays, vacation & sick time, 401K, medical, dental, life, short and long-term disability insurances and a competitive salary commensurate with experience.