Legal community mourns death of Mary Beth Feindt

Attorney Mary Beth Feindt, recognized for her work in Family Court, died unexpectedly early Monday.

Feindt, 53, had been courtroom deputy for U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. since August. Before that, she was CLE program manager at the Monroe County Bar Association.

“This morning Rochester lost a great woman, lawyer and advocate, in the passing of Mary Beth (Elizabeth) Feindt, following complications from cancer,” Geraci wrote in a statement sent to the media.

“The loss is tremendous for the Court, but even greater for her extensive circle of friends and family,” Geraci wrote.

Feindt was a fierce advocate for children in Monroe Family Court while serving as a Law Guardian. In 2015, Feindt was recognized by the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office with the Excellence in Representation of Adult Indigent Clients in Family Court Award.

Feindt had a passion for the law that was far reaching, Geraci said. She became active with the Russian American Rule of Law Consortium, which allowed her to travel to Novgorod, Russia six times to teach Russian lawyers and judges on a variety of legal topics.

“Mary Beth made a real difference in Rochester, and in Russia, and for all of us that have known her for a long time, or even a short time, we will miss this funny, loyal, and kind presence in our lives,” Geraci wrote.

Feindt was the first person Kevin Ryan hired when he took over as Bar Association executive director in the spring of 2016.

“She was a friend as well as a coworker,” Ryan said.

