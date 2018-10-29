Don't Miss
Home / News / Mayors Challenge winners target justice, homeless, energy

Mayors Challenge winners target justice, homeless, energy

By: The Associated Press CLAUDIA LAUER October 29, 2018 0

PHILADELPHIA — The idea for a juvenile justice hub started with a handful of Philadelphia police officers who knew the way they interacted with juveniles had to change. The judges of the Bloomberg Philanthropies U.S. Mayors Challenge are willing to bet their idea will work. Bloomberg announced the nine winners Monday of the challenge that tasked ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo