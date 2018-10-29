Don't Miss
Home / News / Suspect in synagogue massacre known as loner

Suspect in synagogue massacre known as loner

By: The Washington Post Tim Craig, Avi Selk, Shawn Boburg, and Andrew Ba Tran October 29, 2018 0

PITTSBURGH - The man who told authorities he just wanted “to kill Jews” shortly after a grisly mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue was described Sunday as a loner who showed few outward signs of the vitriol he displayed in a trail of hate-filled online rants. Neighbors knew Robert Bowers as a truck driver who rarely ...

