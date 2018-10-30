Don't Miss
Home / Law / Demonstrators support climate change plaintiffs

Demonstrators support climate change plaintiffs

Court case on hold after SCOTUS intervention

By: Bennett Loudon October 30, 2018 0

About 100 young people and adults gathered at the federal courthouse in downtown Rochester Monday to show support for the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that aims to change the way the government addresses climate change. The demonstration, one of about 60 planned nationwide, was originally scheduled to coincide with the start of the trial in Eugene, ...

