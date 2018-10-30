Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Inmate disciplinary hearing: Yarborough v. Annucci

Fourth Department – Inmate disciplinary hearing: Yarborough v. Annucci

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Inmate disciplinary hearing Witness – Refusal to testify – Right to call witness Yarborough v. Annucci TP 18-00478 Transferred from Supreme Court, Wyoming County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the determination, following a disciplinary hearing, that he violated inmate rules. He argues that the hearing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo