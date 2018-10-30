HEAL program brings together resources for domestic violence victims

Don't Miss
By: Nora A. Jones October 30, 2018 0

The Healing through Education Advocacy and Law (HEAL) program is physically located at 300 Crittenden Blvd. on the Strong Memorial Hospital campus and is overseen by the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry. Catherine (Kate) Cerulli, J.D., Ph.D., shared her knowledge of the HEAL program as part of a free three-credit continuing education program ...

