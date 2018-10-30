Don't Miss
Home / News / Killer pleads not responsible

Killer pleads not responsible

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2018 0

A woman accused of a senseless killing in August 2017 pleaded not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect to second-degree murder Monday. On Aug. 25, 2017, Holly Colino, 32, fatally shot Megan Dix while she was eating lunch in her car in Brockport. Colino’s admission also covers eight other charges: five counts of second-degree criminal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo