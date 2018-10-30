Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 27, 2018            86   N/A CHASE, KATHERINE A & CHASE, RUSSELL H Property Address: N/A Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $36,500.00 MILLER, CRAIG R & MILLER, FRANCINE A Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $187,520.00 OEUN, CHRISTINA KIM-YOUN & DAMIRON, CESAR MANUEL FELIZ Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $374,646.00   BRIGHTON, NY BREUER, LUCI J & SMITH, JEFFREY COLES Property Address: ...

