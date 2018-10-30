Terrance P. Flynn to lead former U.S. Attorneys

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2018 0

Terrance P. Flynn, a partner of Harris Beach PLLC, has been elected president of the National Association of Former United States Attorneys. Flynn served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York from March 2006 to January 2009. In that role, Flynn was responsible for the management of two offices — Buffalo and Rochester ...

