David M. Schraver joins Center for Community Alternatives board

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2018 0

Attorney David M. Schraver has joined the Center for Community Alternatives (CCA) board of directors.   Schraver, a member of the complex commercial disputes practice group at Nixon Peabody LLP, has served on the boards of several Rochester-area nonprofit organizations. Daniel Arshack, chair of CCA’s board, said Schraver’s “distinguished legal experience and record of public service bring invaluable ...

