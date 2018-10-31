Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Rosenbaum honored by Judge’s Association

Justice Rosenbaum honored by Judge’s Association

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2018 0

State Supreme Court Justice Matthew A. Rosenbaum has been awarded the inaugural Jurist of the Year award from the New York State Supreme Court Judge’s Association for the Seventh Judicial District.   “I am honored to receive such a distinction, especially among friends and colleagues I hold so dear,” Rosenbaum said in a news release. “To be the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo