Law student with local connection wins moot court award

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2018 0

Anthony DeLucia, a Hilton High School graduate and student at Elon University School of Law in Greensboro, N.C., won Best Oralist at the 18th annual Leroy R. Hassell Sr. National Constitutional Law Moot Court Competition. DeLucia, the son of Stephen and Christina DeLucia, of Rochester, is expected to graduate from law school in December. He received his undergraduate degree ...

