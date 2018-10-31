Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit against Vuzix claims company inflated value

Lawsuit against Vuzix claims company inflated value

By: Gino Fanelli October 31, 2018 0

A new lawsuit filed against West Henrietta-based augmented reality company Vuzix alleges a scheme of purchasing promotional articles to artificially inflate the value of the company. Vuzix is the producer of augmented reality glasses for the consumer and industrial markets, including the Blade and and M3000 smart glasses. The complaint, brought by Vuzix shareholder Michael Washington, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo