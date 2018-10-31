Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal consensus rejects Trump claim that he can end birthright citizenship

Legal consensus rejects Trump claim that he can end birthright citizenship

By: Bennett Loudon Robert Barnes October 31, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump resurrected a much-debated but rarely tested legal question when he said he planned to issue an executive order that would end the automatic grant of citizenship to those born in this country to noncitizens. Legal experts have debated for years how to interpret the citizenship clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo