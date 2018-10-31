Legal experts call for more accountability, openness on misconduct complaints

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow October 31, 2018 0

Law clerks, ethics professors and advocates of court transparency pressed Tuesday for greater disclosure and accountability about misconduct complaints against federal judges who wield tremendous power in insular courthouses throughout the country. Chief Justice John Roberts proposed revamping the disciplinary system following sexual misconduct claims against Alex Kozinksi, a once prominent appeals court judge in California. ...

