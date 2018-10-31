Don't Miss
Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately

Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett October 31, 2018

WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Robert Mueller said Tuesday that the special counsel’s office has asked the FBI to examine claims that women were offered money to say Mueller behaved inappropriately toward them decades ago. The spokesman, Peter Carr, issued a statement saying that “when we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money ...

